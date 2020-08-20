Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 875 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,871,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

