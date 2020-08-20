PCHAIN Hits Market Cap of $11.04 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $107,681.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $672.73 or 0.05672679 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014344 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bilaxy, DDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

