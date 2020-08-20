Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 1,879 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2,159.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Clorox by 242.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

CLX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

