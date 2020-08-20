Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Insider Acquires C$77,842.74 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$77,842.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,574.90.

Pender Growth Fund Inc has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.18. The company has a market cap of $23.12 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85.

Get Pender Growth Fund alerts:

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.