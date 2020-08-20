Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Insider Acquires C$77,842.74 in Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$77,842.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 32,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,574.90.
Pender Growth Fund Inc has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$3.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.18. The company has a market cap of $23.12 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85.
About Pender Growth Fund
