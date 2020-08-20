PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,408. The firm has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.