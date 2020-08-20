PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,479 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 322,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.82. 153,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

