Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 950.3% in August

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 950.3% from the July 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,817.0 days.

TGSNF remained flat at $$15.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. Pgs Asa has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pgs Asa in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

