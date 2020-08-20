Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $147,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 228,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.