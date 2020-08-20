PHSC (LON:PHSC) Announces Earnings Results

PHSC (LON:PHSC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

PHSC stock remained flat at $GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.31. PHSC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million and a PE ratio of -18.00.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

