Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,788. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,470.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.