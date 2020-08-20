PIVX Price Up 2% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00004277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Graviex, Crex24 and YoBit. PIVX has a market capitalization of $28.81 million and approximately $453,001.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00022230 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003883 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bittrex, Upbit, Crex24, Livecoin, Bisq, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade, Coinroom and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

