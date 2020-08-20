PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.42. 344,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 105.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $683,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 169.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 144.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 67,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.