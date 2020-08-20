Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,914 shares of company stock valued at $47,653,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $339.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.