PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Update

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE PBY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,390. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

