QASH Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. QASH has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $144,204.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00135802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.79 or 0.01752189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00194489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00149749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN, Hotbit, GOPAX, Huobi, Gate.io, EXX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.