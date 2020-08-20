QCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298.51 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. QCash has a total market capitalization of $66.68 million and approximately $298.51 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QCash has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00136015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.18 or 0.01754100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00194514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00148904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

