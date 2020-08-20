Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $4.01 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00033717 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, HitBTC, Iquant and CoinExchange. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $389.01 million and approximately $790.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006631 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,678,632 coins and its circulating supply is 96,959,212 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liqui, Bitbns, HBUS, Liquid, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Bleutrade, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, BigONE, Huobi, Crex24, ABCC, Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, DragonEX, GOPAX, Allcoin, Ovis, Exrates, Iquant, Kucoin, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, EXX, DigiFinex, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Gate.io, Coinone, Coinrail, Coindeal, Livecoin, Upbit, LBank, Bibox, Poloniex and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

