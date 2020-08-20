QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.85. 344,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,098,239. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.