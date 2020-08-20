Quantstamp Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $18.01 million and $498,444.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040333 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $666.94 or 0.05619552 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014515 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

