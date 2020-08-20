Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $25,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.91. 979,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.78.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.