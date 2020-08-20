QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $402,510.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

