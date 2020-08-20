Rate3 Price Hits $0.0008 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Coinrail and ABCC. Rate3 has a market cap of $690,302.13 and $77,657.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.73 or 0.05672679 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Coinrail, BitForex, HADAX, Ethfinex, FCoin, DDEX, ABCC, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.