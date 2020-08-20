Ren Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $84.81 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Ren has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $395.33 million and approximately $84.81 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00003765 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Huobi Global, Tidex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040333 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.94 or 0.05619552 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014515 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00046348 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,612,357 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Huobi Global, Binance, Tidex, DDEX, UEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

