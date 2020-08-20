Request (REQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.97 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $34.97 million and approximately $468,753.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, CoinExchange, DDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.87 or 0.05714101 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, IDEX, WazirX, COSS, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, Koinex, Kyber Network, Coineal, KuCoin, Bitbns, DDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, CoinPlace and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

