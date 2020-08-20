Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.25 to $5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $5.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

8/12/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $1.75 to $3.90. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.00 to $7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

HBM stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.30. 921,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.