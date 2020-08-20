RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.97, for a total value of $679,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 177,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,224,904.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,562 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $290.38. The stock had a trading volume of 523,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,535. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.72 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

