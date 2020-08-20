RLI (NYSE:RLI) PT Raised to $110.00 at B. Riley

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Get RLI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 215,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.10. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock worth $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.