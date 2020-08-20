Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Position Increased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 64.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $434.80. The company had a trading volume of 451,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,675. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.23 and a 200-day moving average of $369.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

