RVB Capital Management LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises 6.9% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 291,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 467.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 222,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 476,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 295,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 623,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

