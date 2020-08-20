salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 327.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,811 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 755,031 shares of company stock valued at $142,556,097. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.36. The company had a trading volume of 254,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $209.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,139.94, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

