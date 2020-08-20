SALT Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $23,897.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Bittrex, Binance and ABCC. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00135203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.71 or 0.01752348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00194045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00149371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Binance, Upbit, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Radar Relay and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

