Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Receives GBX 657.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 657.50 ($8.60).

SNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 725 ($9.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sanne Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of Sanne Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 678 ($8.86). 103,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,684. Sanne Group has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 760 ($9.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 640.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 619.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $993.51 million and a PE ratio of 111.64.

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

