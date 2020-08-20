Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,641,000. AJO LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 2,865.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after buying an additional 1,165,481 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 840,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,278,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

SNDR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.59. 374,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,223. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

