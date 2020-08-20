Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $2,582,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Markel by 230.5% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 4,593.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth about $19,651,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,068.84. 24,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,320. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $993.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,000.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

