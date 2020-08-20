Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 75,900 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. VF makes up approximately 1.6% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VF worth $29,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in VF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in VF by 198.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in VF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in VF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

VFC stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. Argus cut shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In other VF news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.