Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 10,809 Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.7% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 522,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 430,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

