Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $239,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Electronic Arts by 57.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 37.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,974 shares of company stock worth $7,175,597 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.48. 1,268,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,141. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

