Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,834 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $45,581,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 52.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 874,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.94. 1,923,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,427. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.