Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $45.47 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 2.5% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $45,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 111,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 222,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,577,635. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.75.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.46. 581,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average of $257.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.