Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $936,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Athene by 88.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Athene by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Athene by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $35.90. 770,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,646. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

