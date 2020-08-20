Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 273.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 87,773 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.1% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 519,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,913 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 140.8% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 324,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 189,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,080,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,810,563. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

