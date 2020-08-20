Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 348.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

CHE traded up $7.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $515.96. The stock had a trading volume of 73,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $519.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.98, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,141,093.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,294. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

