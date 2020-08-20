Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.24% of Fidelity National Financial worth $22,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,871 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,644,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 1,036,602 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 888,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,498,000 after acquiring an additional 698,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,355. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

