Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 370,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 809,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.