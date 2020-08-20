Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 398,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,730. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.07. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

