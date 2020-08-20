Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded up $4.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.60. 420,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,380. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.