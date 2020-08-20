SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 102.21% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $145.98 on Thursday. SEA has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $154.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

