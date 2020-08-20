Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $12.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 126,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.08.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 564.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Secureworks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 276,249 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
About Secureworks
SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.
