Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $12.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 126,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,069. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Secureworks by 564.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Secureworks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 626,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 276,249 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

