Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Ship Finance International has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years.

SFL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.11. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.86 million. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

