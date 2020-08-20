Shivom Reaches Market Capitalization of $396,468.06 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One Shivom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Coinsuper and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Shivom

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

